Pro-N. Korea newspaper says 'shock therapy' necessary to end hostile relations with U.S.
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- A pro-Pyongyang newspaper in Japan said Monday the recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas was kind of a "shock therapy" needed to end "a century of hostile relations."
The Choson Sinbo said in an article the meeting between the two leaders on Sunday was possible as North Korea "responded sincerely to" the U.S. president's "impromptu offer" to meet.
The surprise meeting between Trump and Kim came after the U.S. president extended an invitation to meet the North Korean leader at the DMZ during his two-day visit to South Korea via a Twitter message Saturday.
With Kim's acceptance of the offer, they sat face to face at the border village of Panmunjom inside the DMZ and agreed to resume the nuclear talks, which had been stalled for months after the collapse of their Hanoi summit in February.
"In order to end hostile relations, which have continued for a century, this kind of shock therapy overturning common sense and departing from formality and protocol is necessary," the article said.
It said the meeting will serve as a "new driving force" to "take the first step for the implementation of the Singapore joint declaration" signed by the two leaders in their first historic meeting in June last year.
In a separate article, the newspaper lauded Kim's diplomatic skills, saying he was at the center of a series of summits held by regional players since Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Pyongyang last month.
"Today's turbulent event took place due to the heightened international status of Korea as a new strategic country that has completed developing its nuclear capabilities and the change in the region's dynamics," it said.
"The diplomacy among those building a new international order has gained momentum" due to Sunday's meeting, the article said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
3
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
5
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
4
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ
-
2
(ROUNDUP) In DMZ, Trump, Kim agree to resume nuclear talks
-
3
Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump, Kim meet at DMZ, agree to resume nuclear talks
-
5
Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president