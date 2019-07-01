Renault Samsung's June sales fall 15 pct on weak exports
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday its sales fell 15 percent last month from a year earlier on weaker exports.
Renault Samsung sold 18,686 vehicles in June, down from 21,921 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
"An extended dispute between the company and its labor union over wages and working conditions resulted in production losses and continued to hurt sales last month," a company spokesman said.
On June 14, Renault Samsung workers accepted the company's revised wage deal, ending a monthslong dispute that caused estimated production losses of over 14,320 vehicles.
Domestic sales rose 6.2 percent to 7,564 units last month from 7,120 units a year ago. But exports plunged 25 percent to 11,122 from 14,801 during the same period, the statement said.
From January to June, its sales dropped 32 percent to 85,844 autos from 126,018 in the year-ago period, it said.
The company's current lineup includes the SM3 compact, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the QM3 small SUV, and the SM5, SM6 and SM7 sedans.
Renault S.A. has an 80 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
