Unidentified object spotted at DMZ: Seoul military
All Headlines 15:26 July 01, 2019
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified object was spotted above the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) by South Korean military radar on Monday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The military "is checking and taking measures after the military radar captured an unidentified object in the sky above the DMZ in the central portion of the inter-Korean border in Gangwon Province at around 1 p.m.," the JCS said in a brief message.
