July 01, 2019

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,000 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 45,050 UP 150
HITEJINRO 20,300 DN 50
Yuhan 251,500 UP 7,000
SLCORP 23,750 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 136,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 250,000 DN 4,000
SsangyongMtr 3,960 DN 85
SGBC 42,000 DN 750
Shinsegae 306,500 UP 5,500
BoryungPharm 11,800 UP 200
L&L 15,550 DN 50
NamyangDairy 562,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,100 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,750 UP 950
AmoreG 62,900 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 141,000 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 336,000 UP 2,500
NHIS 14,700 UP 200
Hyosung 72,500 DN 100
LOTTE 44,150 UP 150
AK Holdings 44,500 UP 50
Binggrae 68,500 UP 200
GCH Corp 21,900 UP 200
LotteChilsung 170,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,200 UP 100
POSCO 252,000 UP 7,500
SPC SAMLIP 99,900 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 213,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,150 DN 800
KUMHOTIRE 3,990 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 59,300 0
SamsungElec 46,600 DN 400
FOOSUNG 7,460 UP 670
SK hynix 70,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 700,000 DN 20,000
HyundaiEng&Const 55,000 UP 1,400
SamsungF&MIns 269,000 UP 1,000
Kogas 42,000 DN 200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,000 UP 1,100
(MORE)

