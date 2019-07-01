KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG C&T 96,000 UP 300
PanOcean 4,565 DN 75
SAMSUNG CARD 37,900 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 28,850 DN 550
KT 28,200 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL215000 UP2000
LG Uplus 14,700 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,100 UP 500
KT&G 98,200 DN 300
DHICO 6,300 UP 100
LG Display 17,500 DN 350
Kangwonland 30,300 UP 50
NAVER 114,500 UP 500
Kakao 129,500 DN 2,000
NCsoft 468,000 DN 9,000
DSME 32,450 DN 250
DSINFRA 6,250 UP 30
DWEC 5,010 UP 70
Donga ST 102,500 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 277,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 31,250 0
Donga Socio Holdings 97,700 UP 400
LGH&H 1,314,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 355,000 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 20,500 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 106,000 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,900 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,300 UP 1,250
LGELECTRONICS 76,700 DN 2,600
Celltrion 208,000 UP 2,500
Huchems 21,900 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,200 UP 500
KIH 80,800 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 44,200 UP 500
GS 51,300 UP 100
CJ CGV 36,900 DN 700
HYUNDAILIVART 17,650 UP 300
LIG Nex1 30,650 DN 450
FILA KOREA 76,900 UP 200
