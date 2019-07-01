SAMSUNG C&T 96,000 UP 300

PanOcean 4,565 DN 75

SAMSUNG CARD 37,900 DN 300

CheilWorldwide 28,850 DN 550

KT 28,200 DN 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL215000 UP2000

LG Uplus 14,700 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 84,100 UP 500

KT&G 98,200 DN 300

DHICO 6,300 UP 100

LG Display 17,500 DN 350

Kangwonland 30,300 UP 50

NAVER 114,500 UP 500

Kakao 129,500 DN 2,000

NCsoft 468,000 DN 9,000

DSME 32,450 DN 250

DSINFRA 6,250 UP 30

DWEC 5,010 UP 70

Donga ST 102,500 UP 1,000

DongwonF&B 277,000 DN 4,000

KEPCO KPS 31,250 0

Donga Socio Holdings 97,700 UP 400

LGH&H 1,314,000 UP 1,000

LGCHEM 355,000 UP 500

KEPCO E&C 20,500 UP 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 106,000 0

HALLA HOLDINGS 43,900 DN 250

HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,300 UP 1,250

LGELECTRONICS 76,700 DN 2,600

Celltrion 208,000 UP 2,500

Huchems 21,900 DN 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 151,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,200 UP 500

KIH 80,800 UP 100

LOTTE Himart 44,200 UP 500

GS 51,300 UP 100

CJ CGV 36,900 DN 700

HYUNDAILIVART 17,650 UP 300

LIG Nex1 30,650 DN 450

FILA KOREA 76,900 UP 200

(MORE)