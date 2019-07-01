Kia's June sales fall 6.2 pct as demand remains weak
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Monday its sales fell 6.2 percent on year last month as demand remained weak.
Kia sold 236,229 vehicles in June, down from 251,856 units a year ago due to a lack of competitive new models, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 7.8 percent on-year to 42,405 units last month from 46,000. Overseas sales were down 5.8 percent to 193,824 from 205,856 during the same period on lower demand from China, it said.
To prop up sales, Kia plans to launch the all-new Soul box car and the all-new Seltos compact SUV in global markets this year.
From January to June, sales fell 2.4 percent to 1,353,011 autos from 1,386,408 during the same period last year, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
3
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
5
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
4
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ
-
2
(ROUNDUP) In DMZ, Trump, Kim agree to resume nuclear talks
-
3
Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump, Kim meet at DMZ, agree to resume nuclear talks
-
5
Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president