S. Korean Bond Yields on July 1, 2019
All Headlines 16:27 July 01, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.556 1.552 +0.4
3-year TB 1.479 1.472 +0.7
10-year TB 1.608 1.596 +1.2
2-year MSB 1.527 1.518 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 1.974 1.967 +0.7
91-day CD 1.780 1.780 --
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
3
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
5
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
Most Saved
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
4
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ
-
2
(ROUNDUP) In DMZ, Trump, Kim agree to resume nuclear talks
-
3
Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump, Kim meet at DMZ, agree to resume nuclear talks
-
5
Trump visits DMZ in suit in first for any sitting U.S. president