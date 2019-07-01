Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS launches fan community on mobile application

All Headlines 21:01 July 01, 2019

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) – Roaring K-pop boy band BTS launched Monday an official mobile application channel to connect with fans around the world.

The septet announced the opening of BTS Weverse, an official fan community based on the application Weverse.

Through the channel, BTS will communicate with fans using text messages as well as video clips and photos, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

The app will provide exclusive content featuring BTS. Posting its first video clip on BTS Weverse, the BTS members said "(the community) will be a space where we and ARMY communicate and share fun."

The members also said, "Let's meet at BTS Weverse."

The membership-based application, available both in iOS and Android systems, is serviced in 10 languages, including Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese and Spanish.

This image of BTS is provided by Big Hit Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This promotional image of BTS Weverse is provided by Big Hit Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#BTS-fan community
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!