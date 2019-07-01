BTS launches fan community on mobile application
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) – Roaring K-pop boy band BTS launched Monday an official mobile application channel to connect with fans around the world.
The septet announced the opening of BTS Weverse, an official fan community based on the application Weverse.
Through the channel, BTS will communicate with fans using text messages as well as video clips and photos, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
The app will provide exclusive content featuring BTS. Posting its first video clip on BTS Weverse, the BTS members said "(the community) will be a space where we and ARMY communicate and share fun."
The members also said, "Let's meet at BTS Weverse."
The membership-based application, available both in iOS and Android systems, is serviced in 10 languages, including Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese and Spanish.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
3
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
5
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
4
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ
-
2
(ROUNDUP) In DMZ, Trump, Kim agree to resume nuclear talks
-
3
Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korean media report Trump, Kim had 'historic' meeting at DMZ
-
5
Biegun met secretly with N. Koreans ahead of surprise 3rd Trump-Kim meeting