Special Swedish envoy in N. Korea for potential discussion on unaccounted-for Australian
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- A special envoy of the Swedish government arrived in North Korea Monday on a trip that could be aimed at discussing the whereabouts of an unaccounted-for Australian student.
"Kent Rolf Magnus Harstedt, special envoy of the Swedish government, and his party arrived here on Monday," the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said in a dispatch from the capital, Pyongyang.
The report did not elaborate, but the trip is assumed to be connected with Alek Sigley, an Australian student, who recently went out of contact with his family.
Last week, Voice of America reported that Sigley was arrested by North Korean authorities sometime around June 24 or 25 before the Australian government sought diplomatic assistance from Sweden, which maintains an embassy in Pyongyang.
The 29-year-old Australian is reported to be studying for a master's degree in Korean literature at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
3
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
5
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
4
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ
-
2
(ROUNDUP) In DMZ, Trump, Kim agree to resume nuclear talks
-
3
Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korean media report Trump, Kim had 'historic' meeting at DMZ
-
5
Biegun met secretly with N. Koreans ahead of surprise 3rd Trump-Kim meeting