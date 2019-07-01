Bolton disputes report on U.S. acceptance of N.K. nuclear freeze
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton on Monday disputed a news report claiming that the U.S. may settle for a nuclear freeze by North Korea, retreating from its demand for complete denuclearization.
The New York Times reported the alleged approach on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border and agreed to resume negotiations for the dismantlement of the North's nuclear weapons program.
"I read this NYT story with curiosity," Bolton wrote on his Twitter account. "Neither the NSC staff nor I have discussed or heard of any desire to 'settle for a nuclear freeze by NK.' This was a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the President. There should be consequences."
The U.S. has insisted on getting the North to fully dismantle its nuclear weapons program first before offering concessions, such as sanctions relief. The North Koreans have called for an incremental approach.
The difference led to the breakdown of the second Trump-Kim summit in February in Hanoi.
