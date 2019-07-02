Trump thanks Moon for hosting him in S. Korea, says meeting with Kim was 'great'
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted his thanks to South Korean President Moon Jae-in for hosting him in Seoul last weekend, saying it was "great" to also meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un while there.
"Thank you to President Moon of South Korea for hosting the American Delegation and me immediately following the very successful G-20 in Japan," Trump said.
"While there, it was great to call on Chairman Kim of North Korea to have our very well covered meeting. Good things can happen for all!"
Trump returned to Washington late Sunday after attending the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan and then paying a two-day visit to South Korea.
In a surprise move, the U.S. president on Saturday tweeted out an invitation to the North Korean leader to "say Hello" to him at the Demilitarized Zone on the inter-Korean border.
The meeting took place at the border truce village of Panmunjom, making Trump the first sitting U.S. president to step into North Korea and leading to an agreement between the two leaders to restart negotiations for the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
