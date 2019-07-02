Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. says it is not preparing new proposals for nuclear talks with N.K.

All Headlines 05:35 July 02, 2019

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States is currently not preparing any new proposals for negotiations to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program, the State Department said Monday.

The comment comes after the New York Times reported that the U.S. may accept a nuclear freeze short of complete denuclearization by the North.

"We are not preparing any new proposals currently," a department spokesperson said in response to a Yonhap query. "Our goal remains the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."

The U.S. Department of State in Washington. (Yonhap)

