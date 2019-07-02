Trump says he looks forward to seeing Kim again soon
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he looks forward to seeing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un again soon, following their surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border a day earlier.
Trump returned to Washington on Sunday after making history as the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea.
The two leaders agreed during their meeting held in the Demilitarized Zone to resume negotiations over the North's nuclear weapons program.
"It was great being with Chairman Kim Jong Un of North Korea this weekend," Trump tweeted. "We had a great meeting, he looked really well and very healthy - I look forward to seeing him again soon."
He added that in the meantime, "Our teams will be meeting to work on some solutions to very long term and persistent problems."
"No rush, but I am sure we will ultimately get there!" Trump said.
Trump and Kim have met three times so far to negotiate the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear program in exchange for U.S. security guarantees and sanctions relief.
Earlier Monday, Trump tweeted his thanks to South Korean President Moon Jae-in for hosting him in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.
"Thank you to President Moon of South Korea for hosting the American Delegation and me immediately following the very successful G-20 in Japan," he said.
"While there, it was great to call on Chairman Kim of North Korea to have our very well covered meeting. Good things can happen for all!"
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
