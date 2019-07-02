Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Consumer price growth stays below 1 pct for 6th month

08:00 July 02, 2019

SEJONG, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in June from a year earlier, staying below the 1 percent threshold for the sixth consecutive month, government data showed Tuesday.

From a month earlier, the consumer price index fell 0.2 percent, Statistics Korea said.

