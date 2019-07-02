Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 July 02, 2019
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/20 Cloudy 0
Incheon 26/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 29/19 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 31/20 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 29/19 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 32/19 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 31/21 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/21 Sunny 0
Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 0
Jeju 26/21 Sunny 20
Daegu 31/20 Sunny 0
Busan 27/21 Cloudy 0
(END)
