Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 July 02, 2019

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/20 Cloudy 0

Incheon 26/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/19 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 31/20 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 29/19 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 32/19 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 31/21 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/21 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/21 Sunny 20

Daegu 31/20 Sunny 0

Busan 27/21 Cloudy 0

(END)

