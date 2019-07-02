Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, July 2
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Follow-up on Trump-Kim DMZ meeting
-- (News Focus) Analysis on relations with Japan after Tokyo's export restrictions
-- Foreign ministry to host international conference on women and peace
-- Interview with Billboard's K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin
Economy & Finance
-- Statistics Korea to announce June consumer price data
-- (News Focus) Japan's export curbs to add pressure on S. Korean firms
(END)
-
1
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
3
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
5
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
4
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ
-
2
S. Korea briefed in detail on U.S.-N Korea meeting results: official
-
3
Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July
-
4
N. Korea's new espionage chief seen accompanying leader Kim on DMZ trip: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korean media report Trump, Kim had 'historic' meeting at DMZ