Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, July 2

All Headlines 09:18 July 02, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on Trump-Kim DMZ meeting

-- (News Focus) Analysis on relations with Japan after Tokyo's export restrictions

-- Foreign ministry to host international conference on women and peace

-- Interview with Billboard's K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin

Economy & Finance

-- Statistics Korea to announce June consumer price data

-- (News Focus) Japan's export curbs to add pressure on S. Korean firms
