Gov't moves to foster experts in emerging industries amid talent shortage
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Tuesday it will make efforts to foster experts in the top five emerging industries, as these segments are set to need around 50 percent more professionals by 2027.
The remark came as South Korea is expected to need 165,000 experts in the chip, display, Internet-of-Things, virtual reality and next-generation materials sectors in the next eight years, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
In 2017, Asia's fourth-largest economy had 109,000 experts in the five fields, falling around 4,000 short of market demand. On average, each industry was 3.7 percent short of such specialists, ministry data showed.
To cope with the shortage of experts, the ministry said it will roll out various measures including specialized graduate programs. In 2019, the government allocated 85.1 billion won (US$73 million) to the project.
The ministry said it will forge deeper ties with the labor and education ministries to narrow the gap between supply and demand in the labor market.
South Korea will also closely study workforce demand in other areas, such as biohealth, drones and robotics, it added.


