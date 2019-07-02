Go to Contents Go to Navigation

South Korea sends police officers to Croatia to protect tourists

11:02 July 02, 2019

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has sent six police officers to Croatia to protect an increasing number of its nationals visiting the country, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday.

They are currently in Zagreb, Dubrovnik and Split and began jointly patrolling streets with local police Monday.

It is the first time that Korean police officers have been dispatched overseas for tourist protection, the agency said.

About 410,000 South Koreans visited the European country last year, 5.5 times as many as the number in 2013.

The two countries signed an agreement on the police dispatch in April after South Korea accepted Croatia's proposal, the agency said.

South Korean police officers talk with a pedestrian at a tourist attraction in Croatia in this photo provided by the National Police Agency (NPA) on July 2, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


Keywords
#Korea #Croatia #police
Issue Keywords
