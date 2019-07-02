South Korea sends police officers to Croatia to protect tourists
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has sent six police officers to Croatia to protect an increasing number of its nationals visiting the country, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday.
They are currently in Zagreb, Dubrovnik and Split and began jointly patrolling streets with local police Monday.
It is the first time that Korean police officers have been dispatched overseas for tourist protection, the agency said.
About 410,000 South Koreans visited the European country last year, 5.5 times as many as the number in 2013.
The two countries signed an agreement on the police dispatch in April after South Korea accepted Croatia's proposal, the agency said.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
4
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ
-
2
S. Korea briefed in detail on U.S.-N Korea meeting results: official
-
3
N. Korea's new espionage chief seen accompanying leader Kim on DMZ trip: sources
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs: minister
-
5
Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July