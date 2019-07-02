Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung to unveil Galaxy Note 10 in New York next month

All Headlines 13:13 July 02, 2019

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will unveil its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in a showcase event in New York on Aug. 7.

Samsung sent an invitation to global media and partners that showed an image of the Galaxy Note 10's S pen and a close-up of a camera hole, hinting at an all-screen design for the new device.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come in two sizes -- 6.4 inches for the standard model and 6.8 inches for the premium one -- which will be priced at around 1.2 million won (US$1,020) to 1.4 million won, according to the industry sources. Samsung declined to comment.

Samsung Electronics Co.'s invitation for a Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event in New York on Aug. 7, 2019, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

