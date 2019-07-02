S. Korean shares slightly down late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Tuesday morning amid fears of a delayed recovery in the country's exports sparked by a Japanese decision to limit shipments of tech materials to the country.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 5.46 points, or 0.26 percent, to reach 2,124.28 as of 11:20 a.m.
On Monday, Tokyo announced a decision to tighten its rules on exports of key materials used to produce semiconductors and displays, both key export items for South Korea.
Seoul's exports have dipped for seven consecutive months, again plunging 13.5 percent on-year last month, the largest on-year drop in more than 40 months.
Semiconductors are said to account for nearly a quarter of all South Korean exports.
Most large caps were in negative terrain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.21 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor plunged 2.13 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors shed 0.47 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion dipped 0.72 percent, with steel giant POSCO tumbling 1.59 percent.
The local currency lost ground against the U.S. greenback for a second consecutive session, trading at 1,163.95 won to the dollar, down 5.15 won from the previous session's close.
