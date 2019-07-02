FM vows continued support for victims of wartime sexual slavery
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha promised Tuesday continued government support for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery in healing their pain and suffering, saying that past government efforts were not enough.
"Previous efforts on this issue had been grossly lacking. ... The Korean government will continue to heed their voices and do as much as we can in restoring their dignity and honor," she told an international conference on women and peace in Seoul.
The two-day conference, hosted by the foreign ministry, was held to mark the government's new initiative "Action with Women and Peace" launched last year aimed at preventing various forms of human rights violations and abuse of women.
Kang noted that because of the history with comfort women, Korea understands more than any other country the suffering of women who fall victim to sexual violence.
"We empathize profoundly with victims of conflict-related sexual violence wherever it takes places, and based on our historical experience, the Korean government has been actively participating in global efforts to advance the agenda of woman, peace and security," Kang said.
Historians say that around 200,000 Asian women, mostly Korean, were forcibly sent to front-line brothels to provide sex services for Japanese soldiers during World War II. Korea was under Japan's colonial rule from 1910-45.
Despite the substantive progress made by the international community against sexual violence on women, Kang pointed out that such crimes persist in the world and called for more tangible actions for prevention.
She proposed more concrete steps be taken to implement the initiative, such as devising up more humanitarian projects targeting women in conflict situations, as well as creating a platform where these issues can be addressed for deeper discussion.
Kang also stressed the importance of a survivor-centered approach in tackling the issue and working to pursue ways to eventually hold those responsible to account for their crimes.
"The victim- and survivor-centered approach ... should guide all of our efforts," she said.
Also present at the conference were Pramila Patten, special representative of the U.N. Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict; Denis Mukwege, a doctor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate; and Bineta Diop, the African Union Commission's special envoy for women, peace and security.
