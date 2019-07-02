Yonhap News Summary
Trump says he looks forward to seeing Kim again soon
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he looks forward to seeing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un again soon, following their surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border a day earlier.
Trump returned to Washington on Sunday after making history as the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea.
S. Korea, WFP in discussion with U.S. on sanctions exemptions for rice provision to N. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea is in close cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP) to discuss sanctions exemptions with the United Sates over its plan to send rice aid to North Korea, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Last month, the unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs unveiled a plan to provide 50,000 tons of domestically harvested rice to North Korea through the WFP, which will handle its delivery and distribution there.
(2nd LD) Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun given suspended sentence for drug use
SUWON, South Korea -- A local court sentenced Park Yoo-chun, an actor and former member of boy band JYJ, to 10 months in prison on Tuesday, suspended two years, for using an illegal drug.
Suwon District Court in the city of Suwon, south of Seoul, also ordered the 32-year-old disgraced entertainer to pay a fine of 1.4 million won (around US$1,203) and issued probation and treatment orders for him.
(LEAD) U.S. says it is not preparing new proposals for nuclear talks with N.K.
WASHINGTON -- The United States is currently not preparing any new proposals for negotiations to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program, the State Department said Monday.
The comment comes after the New York Times reported that the U.S. may accept a nuclear freeze short of complete denuclearization by the North.
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that North Korea and the United States have effectively declared an end to their hostile relations with the symbolic weekend meeting between their leaders at the inter-Korean border.
Although they did not sign any document, their action was tantamount to a "de facto declaration of an end to hostile relations and the beginning of a full-fledged peace era," Moon stressed, speaking at a Cabinet meeting.
(LEAD) Consumer price growth stays below 1 pct for 6th month
SEJONG -- South Korea's consumer price growth stayed below the 1 percent threshold for the sixth consecutive month in June due mainly to the slow pace of growth in service charges, government data showed Tuesday.
Consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in June from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.
(News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's retaliatory step
SEOUL -- The long-fraught ties between South Korea and Japan are plunging to a new low, as their intractable historical issues are bleeding into the economic domain, with voices for reconciliation drowned out by domestic politics, nationalism and mutual distrust.
On Monday, Tokyo blindsided Seoul by announcing that it would tighten restrictions on several key chemical exports to South Korea in an apparent response to last year's Supreme Court rulings here against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor.
Latest LPGA champ Park Sung-hyun reclaims No. 1 ranking
SEOUL -- South Korean star Park Sung-hyun, the latest winner on the LPGA Tour, has returned to the top of the world rankings.
Park climbed one spot to dethrone fellow South Korean Ko Jin-young as the new No. 1 in the latest women's rankings announced Monday (U.S. Eastern Standard Time). Park has an average ranking points of 8.49, while Ko has 7.38.
Trump thanks Moon for hosting him in S. Korea, says meeting with Kim was 'great'
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted his thanks to South Korean President Moon Jae-in for hosting him in Seoul last weekend, saying it was "great" to also meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un while there.
"Thank you to President Moon of South Korea for hosting the American Delegation and me immediately following the very successful G-20 in Japan," Trump said.
