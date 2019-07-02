546 N. Koreans defected to South during Jan.-June period: ministry
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The number of North Koreans who defected to South Korea during the first half of this year totaled 546, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
The figure was up from 487 recorded during the same period a year earlier, according to the ministry.
The annual number of North Korean defectors peaked in 2009 with 2,914. The figures have averaged around 1,000-1,500 since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took power in late 2011, the ministry said.
Currently, more than 32,000 North Korean defectors are living in South Korea.
The ministry also said that it plans to expand support for North Korean defectors, saying that state subsidies to help their settlement will increase to 8 million won (US$6,884) from 7 million won starting in mid-July.
