Actor Lee Min-ho named as promotional envoy for Korean language education institutes
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The government said Tuesday it plans to designate South Korean actor Lee Min-ho next week as a promotional ambassador to promote overseas institutes, established by South Korea, that offer foreigners Korean language courses and Korean culture activities.
The culture ministry and the Seoul-based King Sejong Institute Foundation are scheduled to hold a ceremony in Seoul next Tuesday to mark the designation of Lee, an icon of "hallyu," or the Korean wave, as an envoy for the state-run King Sejong Institute.
Named after the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) king who invented the Korean alphabet "hangeul," and launched in 2007, the institutes offer language education programs teaching Korean as a second language.
As of June this year, there were 180 such institutes in 60 countries, where about 60,000 students were learning the Korean language.
The actor, who finished his military service in April this year, gained widespread fame from starring in "Boys Over Flowers" in 2009 and continued to ride a huge wave of popularity through his following works "City Hunter" (2011) and "The Heirs" (2013).
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
5
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
1
S. Korea briefed in detail on U.S.-N Korea meeting results: official
-
2
N. Korea's new espionage chief seen accompanying leader Kim on DMZ trip: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs: minister
-
4
(2nd LD) Unidentified object spotted over DMZ was a flock of birds: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ