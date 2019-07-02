(LEAD) Fan voting for K League All-Star team to open next week
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout)
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Fan voting for the South Korean football All-Star team that will take on Juventus will begin next week, the league office announced Tuesday.
The K League said the voting for the starting 11 players will run from Monday to July 14. Fans can visit the K League's website and its social media pages, or the portal site Naver, to cast their votes.
The starting lineup will be announced on July 16. It will consist of a goalkeeper, four defensive backs, three midfielders and three forwards in a 4-3-3 formation. Fans may not vote for more than three players from the same club.
The K League said the whole roster will feature 20 players, including two goalkeepers. The reserves will be selected by the league's competition evaluation committee based on players' stats, positions and leaguewide representation and will be announced on July 18.
Jose Morais, head coach of the defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, will manage the All-Star team. His staff will include two or three K League head coaches, as selected by the league office.
They will take on the reigning Serie A champions Juventus at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 26.
Led by the global star Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus will arrive in Seoul on the morning of the exhibition match. The K League All-Stars will gather on the eve of the match for a press conference, a practice and an autograph session.
Juventus previously played the South Korean national team in an exhibition in Seoul in 1996.
Ronaldo's most recent trip to South Korea came in July 2007 for an exhibition match with Manchester United. Ronaldo scored one goal and set up two others to lead Man United to a 4-0 win over FC Seoul.
The 34-year-old Portuguese star was scheduled to visit South Korea last July on a corporate promotional tour, but the trip was canceled at the last minute, following his move from Real Madrid to Juventus.
Ronaldo, a five-time recipient of the Ballon d'Or award as the best player in the world, is also one of the highest-paid and most marketable athletes. He won three Premier League championships and the 2008 UEFA Champions League title with Man United. He then helped Real Madrid to two La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns. And in Ronaldo's first season in Italy in 2018-2019, Juventus captured their eighth consecutive Serie A title.
