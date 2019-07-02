N.K. newspaper calls Japan 'malignant tumor' over plan to deploy missile defense system
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper denounced Japan as a "malignant tumor" of the region, blasting Tokyo's push to deploy missile defense systems that Pyongyang claims can be used to invade other countries.
Referring to Japan's plan to set up a pair of the U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore system in the country, the Rodong Sinmun said the systems target not only the Korean Peninsula, but also China and Russia.
In a commentary, the newspaper said the move is part of the country's broader scheme to become a "military giant" and "invade other countries."
Japan has stressed that the planned installations are purely for defensive purposes, citing the North's missile provocations. But the newspaper said the Aegis system can easily turn into an offensive weapon when loaded with Tomahawk cruise missiles.
"Japan, which has gone frantic to become a military giant and realize its ambition for reinvasion, is a malignant tumor threatening peace and stability of Northeast Asia," it said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
5
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
1
S. Korea briefed in detail on U.S.-N Korea meeting results: official
-
2
N. Korea's new espionage chief seen accompanying leader Kim on DMZ trip: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs: minister
-
4
(2nd LD) Unidentified object spotted over DMZ was a flock of birds: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ