Samsung launches Galaxy A80 with rotating camera

July 02, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its Galaxy A80 mid-range smartphone will go on sale in select markets this month packed with a rotating camera and an uninterrupted display.

The Galaxy A80 features a 6.7-inch notchless, edge-to-edge screen, which was made possible with a rotating camera system that flips around for different modes.

It packs a 48-megapixel main camera, as well as an 8-megapixel ultrawide secondary camera and a time-of-flight sensor, which enables facial recognition and depth mapping for better selfies, Samsung said. A super steady video mode reduces shake to ensure smooth action videos.

The phone, which was first introduced in Thailand in April, will be made available in select markets this month, including Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America. South Korea is not included in the list.

Samsung has been focused on improving the camera functions in its smartphones of all ranges as more people consider picture quality one of the most important features when buying a new device.

"(The) Galaxy A80 is created for the Era of Live -- a world where digital natives are capturing, sharing and connecting in the moment," DJ Koh, head of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

Samsung Electronics Co. unveils the Galaxy A80, shown in this photo provided by the company, with a rotating triple camera and a notchless screen in an event in Thailand on April 11, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#Samsung #smartphone #Galaxy A80
