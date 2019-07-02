Local governments in trouble over bad news of 'hallyu' stars

B.I, the songwriting leader of K-pop boy band iKON, one of the promising boy bands under YG, left the band earlier last month on allegations that he bought illegal drugs three years ago. In March, Seungri was dispelled from boy band BIGBANG and the talent agency after a nightclub associated with him came under investigation over allegations of drug use and sexual abuse. His case was referred to the prosecution last week on embezzlement and pimping charges.