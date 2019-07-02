KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Donga Socio Holdings 96,300 DN 1,400
SK hynix 71,400 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 717,000 UP 17,000
SBC 18,550 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 28,000 DN 500
TONGYANG 1,810 UP 5
Daesang 24,850 UP 450
SKNetworks 5,150 DN 70
HyundaiEng&Const 54,900 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 264,500 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,650 UP 650
Kogas 43,200 UP 1,200
Hanwha 27,100 UP 100
DB HiTek 15,900 UP 1,000
CJ 101,000 0
JWPHARMA 31,950 UP 50
LGInt 18,450 UP 550
DongkukStlMill 6,740 DN 40
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,300 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 44,800 DN 250
HITEJINRO 20,750 UP 450
Yuhan 248,000 DN 3,500
SLCORP 23,350 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 132,500 DN 3,500
AmoreG 62,300 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 137,000 DN 4,000
HankookShellOil 337,500 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 17,550 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,150 UP 100
TaekwangInd 1,342,000 UP 36,000
SsangyongCement 6,290 DN 10
KAL 29,300 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,190 UP 30
LG Corp. 76,600 DN 100
SsangyongMtr 3,800 DN 160
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,150 DN 50
POSCO 247,500 DN 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 99,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 210,000 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,050 UP 900
