Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 16:04 July 02, 2019

KUMHOTIRE 3,990 0
DB INSURANCE 57,500 DN 1,800
SamsungElec 46,250 DN 350
NHIS 14,900 UP 200
SK Discovery 27,550 UP 100
LS 49,650 UP 50
GC Corp 123,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 40,050 DN 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 37,800 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,500 DN 3,500
KPIC 132,000 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,200 UP 20
SKC 38,400 DN 700
AK Holdings 44,400 DN 100
LOTTE 44,300 UP 150
GS Retail 39,100 UP 400
Ottogi 686,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 26,200 DN 150
DaeduckElec 11,100 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 5,520 UP 70
HtlShilla 92,700 DN 6,000
Hanmi Science 67,800 DN 2,000
SamsungElecMech 98,100 DN 1,800
Hanssem 72,300 UP 2,500
KSOE 118,000 DN 1,000
Hanwha Chem 23,250 UP 150
ORION Holdings 17,300 UP 50
KISWire 26,800 DN 100
LotteFood 575,000 DN 6,000
NEXENTIRE 9,590 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 92,300 DN 1,000
KCC 278,000 UP 2,000
BoryungPharm 11,550 DN 250
L&L 15,350 DN 200
NamyangDairy 565,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,500 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,900 DN 850
Shinsegae 294,500 DN 12,000
Nongshim 246,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 42,050 UP 50
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!