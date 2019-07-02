KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hyosung 72,500 0
Binggrae 69,600 UP 1,100
GCH Corp 21,900 0
LotteChilsung 171,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 98,500 DN 1,000
DaelimInd 114,500 UP 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16750 DN250
KiaMtr 42,950 UP 50
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 260,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAI WIA 47,300 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 94,600 DN 2,200
OCI 96,300 UP 100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,800 DN 700
KorZinc 457,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,220 UP 50
SYC 55,600 DN 800
Mobis 232,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,650 UP 450
HDC HOLDINGS 15,250 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 49,050 DN 650
S-1 97,400 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 38,200 UP 300
S-Oil 86,500 UP 2,200
LG Innotek 112,500 DN 1,500
Hanchem 80,700 UP 1,200
DWS 44,150 UP 800
UNID 48,800 DN 150
KEPCO 25,250 DN 100
SamsungSecu 39,100 UP 250
SKTelecom 260,500 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 45,100 UP 1,500
HyundaiElev 96,200 DN 2,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 38,250 UP 150
Hanon Systems 11,450 DN 100
SK 233,000 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 6,300 UP 90
GKL 21,100 UP 400
Handsome 36,600 UP 250
WJ COWAY 77,200 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 163,500 DN 2,000
