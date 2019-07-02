Hyosung 72,500 0

Binggrae 69,600 UP 1,100

GCH Corp 21,900 0

LotteChilsung 171,000 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 98,500 DN 1,000

DaelimInd 114,500 UP 500

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16750 DN250

KiaMtr 42,950 UP 50

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 260,500 UP 4,500

HYUNDAI WIA 47,300 DN 600

KumhoPetrochem 94,600 DN 2,200

OCI 96,300 UP 100

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,800 DN 700

KorZinc 457,000 UP 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,220 UP 50

SYC 55,600 DN 800

Mobis 232,000 DN 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,650 UP 450

HDC HOLDINGS 15,250 DN 150

HyundaiMipoDock 49,050 DN 650

S-1 97,400 DN 1,000

IS DONGSEO 38,200 UP 300

S-Oil 86,500 UP 2,200

LG Innotek 112,500 DN 1,500

Hanchem 80,700 UP 1,200

DWS 44,150 UP 800

UNID 48,800 DN 150

KEPCO 25,250 DN 100

SamsungSecu 39,100 UP 250

SKTelecom 260,500 UP 3,500

S&T MOTIV 45,100 UP 1,500

HyundaiElev 96,200 DN 2,200

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 38,250 UP 150

Hanon Systems 11,450 DN 100

SK 233,000 UP 1,000

DAEKYO 6,300 UP 90

GKL 21,100 UP 400

Handsome 36,600 UP 250

WJ COWAY 77,200 UP 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 163,500 DN 2,000

(MORE)