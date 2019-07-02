KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 14,050 DN 50
KorElecTerm 68,200 UP 1,600
NamhaeChem 11,200 0
DONGSUH 18,850 DN 200
BGF 7,230 DN 110
SamsungEng 17,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 95,200 DN 800
PanOcean 4,560 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 37,850 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 29,150 UP 300
KT 28,250 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202000 DN13000
LG Uplus 14,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,200 UP 100
KT&G 98,000 DN 200
DHICO 6,290 DN 10
LG Display 17,500 0
Kangwonland 30,600 UP 300
NAVER 115,000 UP 500
Kakao 131,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 459,000 DN 9,000
DSME 32,750 UP 300
DSINFRA 6,210 DN 40
DWEC 5,040 UP 30
Donga ST 101,000 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,050 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 292,500 DN 5,500
DongwonF&B 280,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 31,000 DN 250
LGH&H 1,276,000 DN 38,000
LGCHEM 348,500 DN 6,500
KEPCO E&C 20,400 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 103,500 DN 2,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,350 UP 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,800 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 77,400 UP 700
Celltrion 205,000 DN 3,000
Huchems 22,200 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,100 DN 1,100
