IBK 14,050 DN 50

KorElecTerm 68,200 UP 1,600

NamhaeChem 11,200 0

DONGSUH 18,850 DN 200

BGF 7,230 DN 110

SamsungEng 17,400 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 95,200 DN 800

PanOcean 4,560 DN 5

SAMSUNG CARD 37,850 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 29,150 UP 300

KT 28,250 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202000 DN13000

LG Uplus 14,800 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 84,200 UP 100

KT&G 98,000 DN 200

DHICO 6,290 DN 10

LG Display 17,500 0

Kangwonland 30,600 UP 300

NAVER 115,000 UP 500

Kakao 131,500 UP 2,000

NCsoft 459,000 DN 9,000

DSME 32,750 UP 300

DSINFRA 6,210 DN 40

DWEC 5,040 UP 30

Donga ST 101,000 DN 1,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,050 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 292,500 DN 5,500

DongwonF&B 280,000 UP 3,000

KEPCO KPS 31,000 DN 250

LGH&H 1,276,000 DN 38,000

LGCHEM 348,500 DN 6,500

KEPCO E&C 20,400 DN 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 103,500 DN 2,500

HALLA HOLDINGS 44,350 UP 450

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,800 DN 500

LGELECTRONICS 77,400 UP 700

Celltrion 205,000 DN 3,000

Huchems 22,200 UP 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 6,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,100 DN 1,100

(MORE)