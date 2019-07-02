S. Korean shares close lower on Japan woes
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed slightly lower Tuesday amid fears of a delayed recovery in the country's exports sparked by a Japanese decision to limit shipments of tech materials to the country. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. dollar for a second consecutive session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 7.72 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 2,122.02. Trading volume was moderate at 442 million shares worth about 4.03 trillion won (US$3.45 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 421 to 390.
The drop was largely attributed to Japan's announcement of tougher restrictions on South Korea-bound shipments of tech materials, including fluorine polyimide, that are essential for the production of semiconductors and display panels.
"South Korean shares continued to lose ground due to Japan's export restrictions and the United States' announcement of European imports subject to additional tariffs," Seo Sang-young, an analyst from Kiwoom Securities, said.
South Korea's exports have been on the wane since December, largely led by large drops in shipments of semiconductors that are said to account for nearly a quarter of its overall exports.
In June, the country's outbound shipments plunged 13.5 percent on-year to $44.18 billion, the largest on-year drop in more than 40 months. Shipments of semiconductors alone tumbled 25.5 percent to $8.31 billion.
"We had expected exports to improve once (global) market conditions improve and the price of semiconductors goes up in the second half, but it seems a recovery in the semiconductor market is being delayed," Bank of Korea Deputy Gov. Yoon Myun-shik said earlier.
Foreigners purchased a net 34 billion won worth of local shares, also extending their buying streak to a sixth session, while institutions dumped a net 58 billion won.
Individuals scooped up a net 20.8 billion won.
Most large caps ended in negative terrain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.75 percent to 46,250 won, with top automaker Hyundai Motor plunging 2.84 percent to 137,000 won.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion shed 1.44 percent to 205,000 won, with top chemical firm LG Chem tumbling 1.83 percent to 348,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,166.00 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.20 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
5
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
1
S. Korea briefed in detail on U.S.-N Korea meeting results: official
-
2
N. Korea's new espionage chief seen accompanying leader Kim on DMZ trip: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs: minister
-
4
(2nd LD) Unidentified object spotted over DMZ was a flock of birds: JCS
-
5
Bolton disputes report on U.S. acceptance of N.K. nuclear freeze