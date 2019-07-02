S. Korean Bond Yields on July 2, 2019
All Headlines 16:29 July 02, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.546 1.556 -1.0
3-year TB 1.463 1.479 -1.6
10-year TB 1.586 1.608 -2.2
2-year MSB 1.510 1.527 -1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 1.958 1.974 -1.6
91-day CD 1.780 1.780 --
(END)
