Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Athletes' village for Gwangju aquatics championships ready for opening

All Headlines 17:28 July 02, 2019

GWANGJU, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The athletes' village for the FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019 was opened to the media for the first time on Tuesday, showcasing a variety of relaxation, convenience and recreational facilities.

The first FINA (the French abbreviation of the International Swimming Federation) championships to be hosted by South Korea will kick off on July 12 in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and Yeosu and continue through July 28.

Mascots of the FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019 are installed at the athletes' village in the Gwangsan district of Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 2, 2019. (Yonhap)

The athletes' village, whose construction was completed in March in Gwangju's western district of Gwangsan, will accommodate about 4,000 athletes and officials and approximately 2,000 media workers covering the event. It will formally open on Friday and operate through Aug. 21 after additionally accommodating participants in the 2019 FINA World Masters Championships slated for Aug. 5-18 in the same cities.

The 94,131-square-meter village, which consists of 1,660 apartments in 25 buildings with 15 to 25 floors, is only 10 minutes by car from Gwangju Airport, 12 minutes from Songjeong Station and 15 minutes from the main venue of the biennial aquatics championships.

Signage for the FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019 is set up at the athletes' village in the Gwangsan district of Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 2, 2019. (Yonhap)

The village, divided into three separate zones -- international zone, athletes zone and media zone -- has various convenience and support facilities that are equal to those of four-star hotels, village officials said.

The international zone has a national flag plaza, registration center, general situation room, press conference room, counterterrorism headquarters, FINA office and VIP room, among other things.

The athletes zone features a souvenir shop, duty-free shop, medical center, doping administration office, bank, fitness center, dry cleaning shop, electric massager room and restaurants.

A medical center at the athletes' village for the FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019, which runs from July 12-28 in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, is opened to reporters on July 2, 2019. (Yonhap)

In addition, beauty salons, a flower shop and game rooms are housed in the athletes' village, while the main restaurant will serve Asian, European, halal and Korean food to meet the various tastes and requirements of the athletes and officials.

About 100 different kinds of foods will be offered for three meals a day, village officials said.

The media zone has its own cafeteria, cafe and convenience store.

A cooling fog generator is in operation at the athletes' village for the FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019, which runs from July 12-28 in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 2, 2019. (Yonhap)

Floor fountains and cooling fog generators are installed throughout the village to help its residents fight the summer heat, while images of the championships mascots -- Suri and Dari -- and other promotional materials have been put up on the outer walls of apartment buildings and on the lawns.

"The athletes' village will be a space of peace, harmony and friendship for young athletes from across the world. All efforts will be made to make the village a comfortable home for all," said Choi Jong-sam, head of the Gwangju athletes' village.

The main cafeteria of the athletes' village for the FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019, which runs from July 12-28 in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, is opened to the media on July 2, 2019. (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Gwangju FINA athletes village
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!