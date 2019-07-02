Jeju Air opens Jeju-Fukuoka route
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier by sales, said Tuesday it has opened a Jeju-Fukuoka route to better serve its customers.
Jeju Air began to provide three flights a week from Jeju International Airport to Fukuoka, Japan, starting from Tuesday, the company said in a statement.
"Jeju Air is the country's only carrier that operates the Jeju-Fukuoka route to absorb growing travel demand to the resort location in the southern part of Japan," a company spokesman said.
Currently, the budget carrier operates a total of 44 planes, which are composed of 41 leased planes and three purchased ones. It serves 74 routes, including 68 international routes to Japan, China and Southeast Asian countries.
On Thursday, a Busan-Singapore route is scheduled to kick off, bringing the number of routes to 75, the company said.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
5
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
1
S. Korea briefed in detail on U.S.-N Korea meeting results: official
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs: minister
-
3
N. Korea's new espionage chief seen accompanying leader Kim on DMZ trip: sources
-
4
Trump says he looks forward to seeing Kim again soon
-
5
Bolton disputes report on U.S. acceptance of N.K. nuclear freeze