Women's nat'l football team head coach resigns after quick World Cup exit
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- After more than six years at the helm, Yoon Duk-yeo is stepping down as head coach of the South Korean women's national football team.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Tuesday Yoon had offered to resign on June 19, two days after South Korea were eliminated in the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Yoon's contract expired at the end of last month and Yoon told Kim Pan-gon, general manager of the women's team, that he wasn't interested in signing an extension.
Kim, who also serves as head of the KFA's national team competitiveness enhancement committee, chaired a meeting on Yoon's status and decided to accept his offer of resignation.
Yoon, 58, took over the Taeguk Ladies in December 2013, and his crowning achievement was reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 2015 in Canada.
South Korea hadn't even qualified for the quadrennial event since 2003. And in 2015, South Korea earned their first World Cup victory over Spain in the group stage and advanced to the round of 16, where they lost to France.
On Yoon's watch, South Korea competed in their second straight World Cup last month in France, but dropped all three group matches, by a combined score of 8-1.
Yoon coached South Korea in 100 matches, with a record of 48 wins, 14 draws and 38 losses. South Korea collected back-to-back bronze medals at the Asian Games in 2014 and 2018 under Yoon, and finished second to North Korea at the 2015 East Asian Football Federation Women's East Asian Cup.
South Korea are currently ranked 14th in the world, the country's all-time high.
In a statement released by the KFA, Yoon apologized to fans for a poor showing at this year's World Cup.
"For the last six years and five months, I did my best to present great football to our fans, and it's disappointing that we didn't get the results we wanted at the tournament," Yoon said. "It's time for me to step aside and recharge, so that I can become an even better coach in the future."
