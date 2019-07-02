POSCO's Gwangyang steel mill back to normal operations after power outage
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's largest steelmaker POSCO said Tuesday one of its major steel mills has returned to normal operations following a power outage the previous day.
POSCO said that furnaces and other production facilities at its steel mill in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, some 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul, are all back to normal.
The steel mill suffered a power failure on Monday, triggered by a short circuit during maintenance of an electric power system. The unexpected blackout caused plumes of black smoke to come out of coke oven chimneys, making nearby residents nervous.
POSCO said the power outage caused some 4 billion won (US$3.4 million) in damage, and halted production of 50,000 tons of molten iron. The company said that because it has sufficient slab inventories, there will not be any supply delays.
POSCO added that reduced output caused by the power failure will be fully recovered within this year.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
5
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
1
S. Korea briefed in detail on U.S.-N Korea meeting results: official
-
2
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
3
Trump says he looks forward to seeing Kim again soon
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs: minister
-
5
Bolton disputes report on U.S. acceptance of N.K. nuclear freeze