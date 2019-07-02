N. Korea releases commemorative coin highlighting denuclearization
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has released a commemorative coin that emphasizes denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, an official from an inter-Korean cooperation body said Tuesday.
Lee Sang-hyun, a member of the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation (KCRC), said he has obtained a commemorative coin issued by the North's central bank this year.
The coin obtained by Lee was engraved with text reading, "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," and "protection of the world's peace and security." The center of the coin shows three hands squeezing a nuclear missile-like object with the letter "N."
The coin contrasts with North Korea's commemorative coins issued in the past. Last year, Pyongyang's central bank minted a coin with a picture of fist pressing a rocket printed with the letters "USA," and the American flag.
Pundits here said the North's commemorative coin appears to have been designed with an intention to demonstrate Pyongyang's denuclearization efforts.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
