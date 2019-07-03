(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 3)

In fact, Stephen Biegun, U.S. special representative for North Korea Policy, hinted at the possibility of a nuclear freeze. "We are prepared to pursue — simultaneously and in parallel — all of the commitments our two leaders made in their joint statement at Singapore last summer," he said earlier this year. The simultaneous and in-parallel approach is what the North has consistently demanded: easing some sanctions in exchange for the dismantlement of its Yongbyon nuclear facilities and intercontinental ballistic missiles. The remaining nukes and nuclear facilities are to be removed later step by step. If that happens, North Korea's possession of nuclear weapons is basically recognized by the international community.