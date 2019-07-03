Host S. Korea to open youth baseball competition on Aug. 30
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Host South Korea will open the top youth baseball tournament on Aug. 30 against the Netherlands.
The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) on Tuesday unveiled the schedule for the 29th WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup, set to run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8 in Gijang County in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
South Korea has been paired in Group A with Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, Nicaragua and China. The host country's first game begins at 7 p.m. on the opening day of the event against the Netherlands, followed by Australia (6 p.m. on Aug. 31), Canada (noon on Sept. 1), Nicaragua (6 p.m. on Sept. 2) and China (noon on Sept. 3)
Group B teams are Japan, the United States, Chinese Taipei, Panama, South Africa and Spain.
After round-robin action, the top three teams from Group A will play the top three teams from Group B in the Super Round from Sept. 5-7. Then the top two teams from that stage will meet in the championship final at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8.
All games will be played at Gijang-Hyundai Dream Ballpark.
South Korea will host the tournament for the second time. It's a five-time champion and finished second to the U.S. at the most recent competition in 2017. South Korea's last title came in 2008.
