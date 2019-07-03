Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, July 3

All Headlines 09:10 July 03, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Results of a probe into N.K. boat's undetected arrival at S. Korean port

-- Follow up on Japan's tech material export restrictions

-- Ranking officials of ruling party, gov't, Cheong Wa Dae discuss economic policies

-- (News Focus) Discussions on next year's legal minimum wage

Economy & Finance

-- Gov't to announce economic policies for second half of year

-- BOK says foreign currency reserves slightly grew in June
