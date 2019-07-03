Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 03, 2019

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/20 Sunny 30

Incheon 28/20 Sunny 30

Suwon 31/20 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 31/20 Sunny 0

Daejeon 30/18 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 33/18 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 31/20 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 31/19 Sunny 10

Gwangju 31/20 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/21 Rain 30

Daegu 33/20 Sunny 0

Busan 26/21 Cloudy 0

