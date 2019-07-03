Major VFX company opens its first Asian studio in Seoul
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Visual effects leader Scanline VFX launched a studio in Seoul on Wednesday as its first Asian facility, as it pursues its strategy to develop the studio into a hub for its overseas operations and employ talented South Korean personnel in the sector.
The Seoul studio, located on two floors of the DMC Business-University Collaboration Research Center in Seoul's Mapo Ward, is the Vancouver-based firm's sixth international office.
The company, founded in Munich in 1989, currently has studios in Montreal, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Munich and Stuttgart. It has taken part in the visual effects projects of Hollywood blockbuster films, such as "The Avengers" and " Aquaman."
Scanline has been in charge of visual effects in more than 15 Hollywood films every year, with about 30 Korean employees working at the Vancouver headquarters.
The studio's launch came on the heels of a deal between Scanline and the Seoul metropolitan government in Vancouver in April to establish the visual effects facility in South Korea.
Officials at the Seoul metropolitan government said that the extraordinary skills of the Korean visual effects community and the favorable investment climate are behind Scanline's decision to set up the Seoul studio.
In addition to producing visual effects for films, the local studio plans to nurture professional manpower related to the sector. To this end, it will provide training programs to collegians studying visual media and hire local people in cooperation with South Korean universities.
In a ceremony to mark the launch of the studio, Scanline VFX President Stephan Trojansky said the expertise of Korean artists has helped the company develop its state-of-the-art technologies further and make more Hollywood films.
