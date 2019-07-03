Top Cheong Wa Dae official consults with firms on Japan's export control
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- A top Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday he's in consultations with major South Korean conglomerates on how to cope with Japan's export restrictions.
Kim Sang-jo, chief of staff to President Moon Jae-in for policy, said he contacted related businesses here, which include the nation's five largest conglomerates, immediately after the news of the latest Japanese move broke on Sunday.
The Japanese government announced the following day that it would toughen regulations on the export of some high-tech materials to South Korea, including those used in memory chips and smartphones, raising concerns in the domestic tech industry already beleaguered from the ongoing U.S-China trade dispute.
The measure came as Seoul and Tokyo have sparred over compensation for South Koreans forced to work in Japanese factories during World War II, when Korea was under Japan's colonial rule.
Kim, formerly the chairman of the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), said he has stressed the need for the government and business circles to "communicate and cooperate" with each other for the national interest.
He was speaking at a three-way consultation session of Cheong Wa Dae, the government and the ruling Democratic Party on the economic policy direction in the second half of this year.
"(We) will do our best so that the government and businesses can overcome difficulties together in such a direction, going forward," Kim said.
A local news report said the Cheong Wa Dae official met with Kim Ki-nam, a vice chairman of Samsung Electronics who oversees its global semiconductor business sector.
On the economy, the official pointed out that, "Recent, external trade conditions are very uncertain."
The most important economic policy direction during the rest of this year is to put vigor into the economy in consideration of difficult situations, both internally and externally, Kim said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
5
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
1
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's retaliatory step
-
2
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
3
Trump says he looks forward to seeing Kim again soon
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
U.N. approves release of 2 ships detained for illegally dealing with N. Korea