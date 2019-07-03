South Korea pushes to invest 1 trillion won in chip materials, parts every year
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been pushing to inject 1 trillion won (US$862 million) per year into the semiconductor materials and parts industry, a ruling party official said Wednesday.
The plan was unveiled amid concerns raised by Japan's announcement Monday that it would restrict exports of chip and display materials to South Korea.
"The government is pushing for an intensive investment worth 1 trillion won each year in the development of semiconductor materials, parts and equipment and conducting a preliminary feasibility study," Cho Jung-sik, chief of the policy committee of the Democratic Party, said.
He made the remark after a meeting of top officials from the presidential office, government ministries and the party at the National Assembly to discuss economic policies for the latter half of the year.
Cho said the government has been preparing the measures since months before and will unveil details of the plan this month, dismissing criticism that Seoul lacks proper countermeasures to Japan's export restriction.
"We are examining the situation at a pan-governmental level and closely discussing countermeasures," he said.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
5
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
1
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's retaliatory step
-
2
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
3
Trump says he looks forward to seeing Kim again soon
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
U.N. approves release of 2 ships detained for illegally dealing with N. Korea