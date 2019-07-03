Pork production in N. Korea expected to drop due to African swine fever: FAO
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is expected to see a sharp drop in pig meat production due to the outbreak of African swine fever in what would be a serious threat to the livelihood and food security of its people, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said.
Since China reported the first outbreak of the disease in August last year, the fever has rapidly spread to other countries in the region, such as North Korea, Mongolia, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.
In the Global Information and Early Warning System on Food and Agriculture updated Tuesday, the FAO said "sizable production decreases are foreseen" in North Korea, as well as other countries suffering from the disease.
Pork production in China is expected to decline at least 10 percent on-year to 49.1 million tons this year, it said. But the fever's overall impact on pig meat production in Asia remains uncertain.
"The disease poses a serious threat to the livelihood and food security of large numbers of people relying on the production and processing of pigs," it said.
North Korea first reported the outbreak of the disease in May.
While not harmful to people, African swine fever is fatal and highly infectious for pigs, with no cure currently available.
The outbreak of the disease in North Korea comes at a time when the country is already struggling to feed its people after its crop output fell to the lowest level in a decade.
South Korea has offered to the North to work together to stem the spread of the fever, but Pyongyang has not responded to the proposal.
The FAO warned that "the risk for the progressive spread of the disease in the region remains high due to resistance of the ASF virus to environmental factors and disinfectants."
