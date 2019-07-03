Gov't revokes permit for gene therapy drug Invossa
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's drug authorities on Wednesday revoked its permit for the gene therapy drug Invossa for mislabeling and the false reporting of an ingredient used.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it made the final decision banning the production and sales of Invossa after it canceled the license for the drug made by Kolon Life Science in late May and ordered the suspension of sales in April. The ban officially goes into effect next Tuesday.
Kolon Life acknowledged that a substance in the joint pain treatment drug has been mislabeled since 2003, with authorities arguing the company intentionally did not disclose additional data it discovered on the problem before submitting the drug for approval. State regulators added the drugmaker failed to provide a scientific cause for the mix-up.
A material used in Invossa, which was approved for sale in 2017, came from a kidney cell instead of from cartilage as stated in the document submitted for approval, according to the ministry.
At present, there have been no cases of side effects associated with Invossa, but all people who have received treatment will be closely monitored for upwards of 15 years.
A total of 438 hospitals and clinics have administered 3,707 shots of the drug so far.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
5
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
1
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's retaliatory step
-
2
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
3
Trump says he looks forward to seeing Kim again soon
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
U.N. approves release of 2 ships detained for illegally dealing with N. Korea