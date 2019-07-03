Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Home Shopping to advance into Australia

All Headlines 11:18 July 03, 2019

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp., South Korea's leading home shopping channel operator, said Wednesday that it will launch the business in Australia next month.

The 24-hour shop-at-home television channel called Open Shop will officially launch on Aug. 1, offering products ranging from households products to fashion brands, officials said.

It will be the first time a local TV shopping firm has made inroads into the Oceanian country, which has more than 6 million households that receive free terrestrial broadcasting.

The company said it aims to reap accumulated sales of 100 billion won (US$85 million) in Australia by 2021.

Hyundai Home Shopping said it established a separate corporate body in Australia last December, investing 45 million Australian dollars in the venture.

The Seven Network, a major Australian commercial free-to-air television network, will be responsible for broadcasting Open Shop on channel No. 75.

This photo, provided by Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on July 3, 2019, shows its Australian channel, Open Shop. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Home Shopping-Australia
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!