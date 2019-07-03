Hyundai Home Shopping to advance into Australia
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp., South Korea's leading home shopping channel operator, said Wednesday that it will launch the business in Australia next month.
The 24-hour shop-at-home television channel called Open Shop will officially launch on Aug. 1, offering products ranging from households products to fashion brands, officials said.
It will be the first time a local TV shopping firm has made inroads into the Oceanian country, which has more than 6 million households that receive free terrestrial broadcasting.
The company said it aims to reap accumulated sales of 100 billion won (US$85 million) in Australia by 2021.
Hyundai Home Shopping said it established a separate corporate body in Australia last December, investing 45 million Australian dollars in the venture.
The Seven Network, a major Australian commercial free-to-air television network, will be responsible for broadcasting Open Shop on channel No. 75.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
5
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
1
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's retaliatory step
-
2
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
3
Trump says he looks forward to seeing Kim again soon
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
U.N. approves release of 2 ships detained for illegally dealing with N. Korea