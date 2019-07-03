Seoul stocks down late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning, paring earlier gains on fears of slower than earlier anticipated economic growth.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 15.53 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,106.49 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened slightly higher, gaining 0.21 percent to 2,126.44 in the first 15 minutes of trading, but began to dive after the government revised down its growth outlook to a range of 2.4 percent to 2.5 percent, compared with the 2.7 percent forecast six months earlier.
The revision down follows seven consecutive months of drops in exports. Exports and imports are said to account for nearly half of the country's gross domestic product.
South Korean exports also apparently face a fresh challenge created by Japan's decision to restrict shipments of tech materials that are used to produce semiconductors and display panels, both top export items of South Korea.
Most large caps were in negative terrain.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion gained 0.49 percent, but market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 1.30 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunged 1.96 percent.
Industry leader Hyundai Motor remained flat, but its smaller affiliate Kia Motors tumbled 2.44 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,170.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.75 won from the previous session's close.
